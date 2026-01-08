BANDERDEWA, 7 Jan: Informing that various non-forestry activities are taking place within the Drupong Reserve Forest area, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Banderdewa Forest Division has appealed to the people to refrain from the sale/purchase of land, taking up of any type of non-forestry activities like, construction of roads, building and bridges, within the notified Drupong Reserve Forest.

The DFO, in a public appeal on Wednesday, stated, “In recent past it has been reported that Non-Forestry Activities are being done within the Notified Area of Drupong Reserve Forest which is illegal as per provisions of FC Act 1980/VSESA,1980. Further, it is also being reported on Social Media that sale/purchase of land lying within the notified Drupong Reserve Forest are going on. Whereas, all such activities are being done within the notified areas of Drupong Reserve Forest without prior approval of Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, New Delhi, are illegal and are liable to be prosecuted as per VSESA 1980/FCA 1980.”

The Drupong Reserve Forest is spread over an area of 420.75 sq kms containing the areas of Itanagar/ Naharlagun/Banderdewa/Drupong/Chessa/Chengmara/Kokila/Hollongi and Balijan etc.