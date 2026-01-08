ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh entered the semifinals of the women’s beach soccer competition at the ongoing second Khelo India Beach Games 2026 at Diu.

The team secured its place in the semifinals after registering one win and one loss in group A league matches, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said in a release.

In the semi-final, Arunachal will face either Daman & Diu or Gujarat on 8 January. The match between Daman & Diu and Gujarat was scheduled to be played on Wednesday evening, the release said.