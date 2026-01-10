YUPIA, 9 Jan: Papum Pare Assistant Commissioner Dani Rikang called on all stakeholders to extend their support in the collective fight against drug abuse.

Chairing an NCORD meeting here on Friday, she expressed hope that coordinated inter-sectoral and multi-sectoral efforts by all departments concerned would lead to better outcomes in curbing the drug menace.

The focus of the meeting was on regular visits to and supervision of rehabilitation centres, conducting intensive awareness programmes, and ensuring monthly inspection of shops and ghumtis located near school premises.

DSP Phassang Simi emphasised the importance of community policing and public cooperation in curbing the drug menace.

He highlighted the crucial role of parents in preventing substance abuse, and urged them to remain proactive and continuously monitor their children’s activities.

Inspector Michi Yania informed that 17 drug-related cases were registered in 2025 alone. She further stated that 26 persons were arrested during the year.

A representative of a rehabilitation centre informed the members that nearly 90% of drug users admitted to the centre are either Hepatitis C or HIV positive. He pointed out that lack of testing kits and adequate medical facilities at the rehabilitation centre poses serious challenges. Frequent movement of inmates outside the centre for medical check-ups and medicines also increases the risk of inmates escaping, he said, and requested the district administration and the NCORD committee to take up the matter at higher levels for necessary intervention.

Decisions taken during the meeting included monthly inspection of shops and ghumtis, to be carried out jointly by the TDO and the excise superintendent. It was also decided to intensify awareness activities, particularly in schools and colleges, to prevent substance abuse among youths.

Among others, ICDS DD Jaya Taba, the CDPOs of Doimukh, Balijan and Kimin, and representatives from the Education Department and Tax and Excise Department attended the meeting. (DIPRO)