YINGKIONG, 9 Jan: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the persistent network connectivity issues in the district, particularly in Katan circle.

Chairing a narco-coordination (NCORD) meeting here, the DC pointed out that the non-operationalisation of 22 BSNL mobile towers, despite repeated requests from the district administration, has adversely affected public communication, grievance redressal, surveillance of drug-related activities, and the prevention of safe passage for drug peddlers.

He instructed the SDO (telecom) to ensure that the network connectivity issues are resolved immediately in the larger public interest.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the action plans and initiatives undertaken by all stakeholders to curb drug abuse and related antisocial activities in the district.

The DC also expressed serious concern that, despite repeated awareness campaigns, a few individuals continue to defy administrative orders and indulge in antisocial activities.

Sharing the current status of drug and substance abuse cases reported from various villages, Veterinary Officer Dr Joyonto Perme emphasised the need to intensify action-oriented awareness programmes to sensitise the public to the long-term consequences of drug abuse. He also called upon the district administration and the police for continued cooperation to root out the menace.

District hospital senior psychiatrist Dr Karo Teng briefed the members on the new guidelines and norms for the treatment of drug addicts at the drug de-addiction centre. Superintendent of Police Token Saring and other members also shared the issues faced by their respective departments and the actions being initiated to address them. (DIPRO)