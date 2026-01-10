[ Tadar Nana ]

JBTV Studio has emerged as a major creative platform in Arunachal Pradesh through its contributions in the form of music videos, films, and event coverage, while supporting freelance filmmakers and independent artists through production services, post-production assistance, and equipment rentals.

Over the past few years, JBTV Studio has been associated with the production of over more than 500 local, Hindi, and English music videos. Among these, ‘Morom Toh’ and ‘Apuk Hii’ have garnered 2.2 million views and 2.7 million views, respectively, on YouTube. The studio has also worked with the music label T-series in ‘Indie Hain Hum Season 2’, Episode 10.

Beyond music production, JBTV Studio has covered various state-level reality shows, such as Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Idol, and Miss Arunachal, along with documenting major festivals and public events.

The functioning of the studio is credited to its core team members, constituting Tatum Lingri, who serves as production manager and oversees end-to-end production; Thomas Raito, a videographer; Rubu Tazang, a photographer; and Innus Ali, who works as an editor.

JBTV Records operates as a sub-unit of the studio and focuses on music production and digital distribution. The team is supported by Nanai Narzary, a music producer, Sarvesh Misra, who handles music distribution, Rahul Swargiary, music composer and writer, and Mamplu Swargiary, video production assistant.

JBTV Records works with independent musicians and distributes music across digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

The studio is led by choreographer and cinematographer Jeet Burman, who is the founder of the JBTV and a native of Cooch Behar district in West Bengal, currently residing in Naharlagun. He has worked in Arunachal Pradesh’ creative industry for several years.

Burman’s early association with creative arts came through dance. His hobby took a turn into his passion, from dancing at Durga Puja festival to performing at major state and national dance platforms. In 2017, his group became the winners of Arunachal Got Talent, and was placed at the quarterfinals in India’s Got Talent the very same year.

While working as a choreographer, Burman developed an interest in video editing. The initiative, he said, emerged from personal experience. “I know what it feels like to work without access to proper tools. The studio is an attempt to bridge that gap and make it a little easier for others,” he said.

Looking ahead, JBTV Studio is working on new music sessions, collaborative albums, and short film projects inspired by local stories, while continuing its support for emerging talents in the state.