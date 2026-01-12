The results of the elections for the posts of zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPCs) were completed in 27 districts of the state on Saturday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing an overwhelming victory. The BJP won 25 of the 27 ZPC posts, while the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured one post each. Of the total ZPC posts, 11 are held by women.

In the municipal corporations, the BJP emerged victorious in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, while the PPA won in Pasighat. The panchayati raj institution (PRI) elections, held on 15 December, also reflected the BJP’s dominance, with the party winning over 6,000 of the 8,208 gram panchayats. In the zilla parishad elections, the BJP secured 170 out of 245 seats, including 44 seats where candidates were elected unopposed.

With this clear mandate, the BJP has once again strengthened its grip on the state. The responsibility now lies with the party to ensure that grassroots politics is strengthened and villages are transformed through effective local governance. Panchayati institutions must be enabled to decide on policies that are relevant to their villages. The government must also ensure that these grassroots institutions are financially independent and empowered to frame and implement their own policies and programmes, as they are best placed to understand the difficulties and needs of their fellow villagers.

The three Fs of panchayati raj – funds, functions, and functionaries – must be effectively implemented and strengthened as the newly elected members take charge of their villages and respective segments.