ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: The results of the elections for the posts of zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPCs) were completed in 27 districts of the state on Saturday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing an overwhelming victory.

The BJP secured 25 of the total 27 ZPC posts, while the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed one post each. Of the total ZPC posts, 11 are held by women.

In the municipal corporations, the BJP won in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, while the PPA won in Pasighat.

In Papum Pare, it was a nail-biting finish as the candidates had an equal number of zilla parishad members (ZPMs), leading to a draw of lots. Bamang Yayu of the PPA was ultimately declared the ZPC for Papum Pare district after a draw of lots against BJP candidate Tang Yado from 1-Borum.

Of the 16 ZPMs in Papum Pare district, the BJP had eight, while the PPA and Congress had six and two ZPMs, respectively. Both the BJP and the PPA were tied at eight each after the Congress decided to support the PPA.

Simultaneously, elections to 98 gram panchayat constituencies (GPCs) were also conducted at Yupia on Saturday.

In Keyi Panyor, Nabam Piju of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) became the ZPC. ZPM from 1-Pitapool, Piju received majority support and was declared elected as the chairperson.

In Lower Subansiri, ZPM from the 11-Niichii constituency, Hibu Dumi, representing the BJP, was elected ZPC. Out of a total of 14 ZP constituencies in Lower Subansiri district, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 11 seats, while the NCP won two seats, and the PPA secured one seat.

In East Siang, the BJP’s Ruth Tabing Boko from Runne village of Bosing II took oath as the ZPC.

In Tawang, the BJP’s Leki Gombu from Jang Thingbu block was unanimously elected as the ZPC for a second consecutive term.

In Upper Siang, the BJP’s Api Kombo was declared elected unopposed after the PPA on 9 January decided to withdraw its candidate for the post of ZPC. Both the BJP and the PPA were tied after securing five seats each out of the total 10 ZP seats in the district. Kombo, who hails from Gobuk village, has become the fifth ZPC of Upper Siang district and the second woman to be elected to the position.

In Siang, BJP’s Tamat Tatak was elected as the chairperson of the zilla parishad.

In Tirap, advocate John KK Matey of the BJP is the ZPC. Tirap district comprises 10 anchal panchayat (AP) blocks, with one ZPC , nine ZPMs and 69 GPCs.

In Dibang Valley, BJP zilla parishad member from the Etalin-Maliney block, Sadhu Mihu, was elected unopposed as the ZPC. Dibang Valley district has a total of four ZPMs and 71 gram panchayat members (GPMs).

In Lohit, the BJP’s Basanlu Dellang was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the 13th Lohit zilla parishad.

Other elected ZPCs are: Phurpha Droima (BJP) from West Kameng; Mije Degio (BJP) from Bichom; Pai Pizi Yangfo (BJP) from East Kameng; Pani Tayam (BJP) from Pakke-Kessang; Bake Yama (BJP) from Kurung Kumey; Tagru Kasha (BJP) from Kra Daadi; Boni Tamen (BJP) from Kamle; Jyoti Sikom (BJP) from Upper Subansiri; Tanya Rinya (BJP) from Shi-Yomi; Pakmo Koyu (BJP) from Lower Siang; Nyamar Riba (BJP) from Leparada; Nyali Bagra (BJP) from West Siang; Kabang Gamno (BJP) from Lower Dibang Valley; Chenumlu Mitti Khamblai (BJP) from Anjaw; Chow Sujana Namchoom (BJP) from Namsai; Remjung Jugli (BJP) from Changlang; and Lohpong Wangham (BJP) from Longding.

The PRI elections were held on 15 December, with the BJP securing victories in over 6,000 of the total 8,208 gram panchayats.

In the zilla parishad seats, the party won 170 out of 245 seats, including 44 seats where candidates were elected unopposed. (With inputs from DIPROs)