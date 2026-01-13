KAMBA, 12 Jan: Two artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) courses – AI explorer programme, and AI job ready programme -for students and youths were launched at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in West Siang district on Monday.

The AI explorer programme is a five-day boot camp for Grade 6-12 students, while the AI job ready programme is a 60-hour advanced AI programme for college students and graduates, according to a release from the IT&C Department.

The programmes aim to introduce students to AI, emerging technologies, and industry-relevant skills, preparing them for future careers in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The AI explorer programme is an introductory programme focused on building foundational understanding and curiosity about AI among school students. It will help the young learners explore what AI is, how it works, where it is used in everyday life, and its real-world applications across various industries, the release said.

The programme will be conducted for 250 students across five schools in the state.

On other hand, the AI job ready programme is an advanced, in-depth 30-day programme designed to equip youths with practical, job-oriented AI and technology skills aligned with current industry needs. Students will gain hands-on experience in programming, building AI models, and writing AI code.

In addition to technical training, the programme also prepares students for careers through resume building, portfolio development, and interview preparation. It will be conducted for 120 students in two colleges.

Launching the programmes, State Council for IT and eGovernance Chairman Nyamar Karbak stated that AI is not only essential but has become a prerequisite in the present era for all. He stated that the need of the hour is to build the right potential, updated skill sets, and digital literacy among students and youthsto create an inclusive ecosystem for innovation, employment, and sustainability in the age of emerging technologies.

He urged the participating students and youths to fully avail the benefits of the training programmes provided by the government in the interest of students and youths.

The launch event was attended by, among others, West Siang ZPC Nyali Bagra, Donyi Polo Government College Principal Dr Gindu Borang, West Siang DDSE Hengam Ete, Kamba AC Todak Riba, PRI leaders, teachers and students of GHSS Kamba.