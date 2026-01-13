ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir and its secretary-general Bamang Tago on Monday met union minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi and urged him to take up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) the matter of stapled visas issued to sportspersons of Arunachal Pradesh by China.

During the meeting, they discussed various other issues related to development of sports infrastructure and athletes in Arunachal.

Tedir told this daily over the telephone that Rijiju assured to look into the matter related to development of infrastructure and athletes.