ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has urged the chief secretary to personally oversee the physical reverification of the land and properties affected by the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project in East Kameng district, citing the need for transparency and fairness in the wake of the alleged compensation scam.

In a memorandum submitted on 12 January, the EKSWCO, representing the affected families, welcomed the state government’s decision to initiate physical reverification of land compensation, and acknowledged the action taken against those allegedly involved in irregularities linked to the project.

The organisation noted that the district administration is scheduled to begin the reverification exercise from 14 January, and requested that the chief secretary supervise the entire process to ensure equity and public confidence.

Calling for strict implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the EKSWCO demanded immediate constitution of a rehabilitation and resettlement committee under Section 45 of the Act. The organisation also nominated its chairperson Raya Flago and general secretary Kasung Cheda Gyadom as the voluntary organisation’s representatives to observe the reverification process.

Further, the EKSWCO urged the East Kameng deputy commissioner to publish the draft compensation list, detailing the rates and quantum of compensation, along with justifications and references to similar projects in the state. It demanded that the affected families be given a 30-day window to raise objections before any disbursement is made.

“The compensation should be released only after the list is duly published and all objections, if any, are resolved,” issue chairman Chopa Cheda said in the memorandum.

Copies of the memorandum were forwarded to the land management commissioner and the East Kameng deputy commissioner, seeking timely intervention to safeguard the interests of the affected landowners.