ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the state government is working on a robust, technology-driven inner line permit (ILP) system to effectively curb illegal migration and prevent misuse of permits, asserting that protecting indigenous rights and maintaining rule of law remain top priorities.

“Working on a robust, IT-enabled ILP system to track overstaying, expired permits, unusual travel patterns, and real-time entry-exit data,” Khandu said in a social media post on X after chairing a review meeting at his civil secretariat office here.

He stated that the state must remain protected from unlawful stay and permit misuse, ensuring security, rule of law, and safeguarding indigenous rights.

Elaborating the initiative during a press conference here on 6 January, the chief minister had said that the earlier ILP mechanism suffered from monitoring limitations, which prompted the government to migrate the system to a fully digital platform.

“Earlier, the ILP system could not be properly monitored. We have now migrated to a digital platform. After Cabinet approval, new rules will come into force,” he had said during the press conference.

According to Khandu, the digitised system will enable closer tracking and more effective enforcement against illegal migrants.

The CM further said under the new framework, employers bringing labourers from outside the state would be required to formally inform the government, allowing authorities to carry out proper verification.

This step, he said, is aimed at preventing illegal entry and ensuring accountability.

He added that the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which regulates the entry of non-residents to protect indigenous communities, land and culture, would be further amended to make it stronger and more effective. (PTI)