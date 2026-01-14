The prime accused in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway land compensation scam has been granted bail due to discrepancies on the part of the police.

While granting bail, the court noted that there are sufficient incriminating materials against the accused, and that other individuals are also involved in the commission of the alleged crime. However, the court observed procedural lapses during the investigation.

In its bail order, the court stated: “It is also observed that there is non-compliance with Section 48 of the BNSS by the investigating officer in this case, and there is a violation of the constitutional mandate, for which the accused, Takam Kechak, is entitled to be granted bail.”

Former East Kameng DLRSO Takam Kechak was granted bail on 7 January, even as the state government asserted that strict action would be taken in the matter. This development appears to highlight a lack of coordination between the government’s stated intent and its actions.

The main accused in the multi-crore compensation scam was arrested on 17 December last year. Rs 109.65 crore was sanctioned for the execution of the crucial Frontier Highway. However, the figures do not add up, as officials, allegedly in connivance with middlemen, are accused of misappropriating the funds. It remains to be seen how the Anti-Corruption Bureau proceeds with the case.