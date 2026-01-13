GANGTOK, 12 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik commended Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sikkim’s emerging as the cleanest state in the country.

He said this during a meeting with Tamang here on Monday. The governor is on a two-day official visit to Sikkim.

He lauded the Sikkim government’s sustained focus on cleanliness, environmental conservation, and civic responsibility, noting that “these efforts reflect a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people.”

The governor also commended the professionalism, efficiency, and people-friendly approach of the Sikkim Police, observing that a responsive and humane policing system greatly contributes to public trust, safety, and social harmony.

Highlighting the commonalities between Arunachal and Sikkim, the governor said that both Himalayan states are blessed with rich biodiversity, vibrant ethnic cultures, unique traditions, and immense tourism potential. He specifically referred to shared strengths in ecotourism, orchids, and the preservation of flora and fauna.

Acknowledging the cordial and constructive relationship between the chief ministers of the two states, the governor expressed hope that this goodwill would translate into enhanced cooperation in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, cultural exchanges, capacity-building, and people-to-people connect, for the mutual benefit of both states.

The governor underscored that close cooperation between civil administration and security agencies, along with proactive interstate coordination, remains vital to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the Himalayan region. (Lok Bhavan)