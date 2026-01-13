ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Emphasising on self-reliance, innovation and entrepreneurship among the youths, Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Monday said that the teachings of Swami Vivekananda remain highly relevant in inspiring young minds to contribute to nation building.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day, Dukam said the saint’s teachings are timeless and continue to guide India’s youths in an era of rapid social and economic change.

Dukam noted that Vivekananda’s emphasis on character building, discipline and self-confidence is particularly relevant today as young people are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future.

“His vision of strong and awakened youths remains the foundation of a strong nation,” the minister said.

Highlighting the message of self-reliance, Dukam said Vivekananda consistently encouraged Indians to believe in their own strengths and capabilities.

He said this philosophy aligns closely with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where youthsare expected to become innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators rather than job seekers.

The minister urged young people to draw inspiration from the saint’s ideals to pursue innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship, particularly within their own states and communities.

He also administered the ‘swadeshi pledge’ to the participants, reaffirming their commitment to promote indigenous products and strengthen the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The programme was organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As part of the observance, the BJYM organised a marathon titled ‘Run for swadeshi’ to promote patriotism, physical fitness and self-reliance among the youths.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined the National Youth Day celebration at VKV Sunpura on Monday, and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to build a developed and self-reliant Arunachal, driven by education, discipline, and youth leadership.

He stated that the youths of today are active contributors to development and social transformation.

Mein highlighted the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, emphasising character-building, discipline, courage, and service as the foundation of nation-building.

The DCM said the state government is committed to empowering youths through focused investments in education and skill development. He highlighted Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029, aimed at full compliance with the National Education Policy-2020, strengthening foundational learning, improving performance at secondary levels, and developing 21st-century skills.

Highlighting the role of VKV Sunpura in shaping young minds, the DCM said that the school’s journey from just 30 students in 1981 to over 300 students today stands as a strong example of sustained dedication to quality education and holistic development. He commended the institution for achieving 100 percent pass results in all board examinations.

He assured of continued support to the Vivekananda Kendras “for holistic development of quality education in the state,” and said that the government would provide funds for the construction of a multipurpose hall for the VKV Sunpura.

Mein also inaugurated the academic block and unveiled a Swami Vivekananda’s statue at the VKV.

The programme featured cultural performances, patriotic songs, dances, and student presentations, reflecting the spirit of National Youth Day and the timeless message of Swami Vivekananda.

MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, former minister Nokul Chai,VKVAPT secretary Rupesh Mathu, teachers, parents and students also attended the programme.

The National Youth Day was also observed by the students and staff members of various institutions of the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) in Tirap district.

The day was marked with speeches, bhajans, and readings from the works of Swami Vivekananda at the secondary section, higher secondary section, and Sarada Vidyalaya.

Deomali Assistant Commissioner Indira Tamoung Riba attended the occasion, and addressed the students at the Vivekananda statue on Vivekananda Marg. She emphasised the importance of proper use of time and senses, and encouraged the youths to overcome fear and shyness.

RKM Secretary Swami Achyuteshananda addressed the students of both the secondary and higher secondary sections, inspiring them to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in their daily lives.

The students of Sarada Vidyalaya observed the day through a special assembly with readings from the writings of Swami Vivekananda at the school assembly hall.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Kharsang in Changlang district celebrated the National Youth Day with great enthusiasm, reverence, and cultural splendour.

The programme was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, whose ideals continue to inspire the youths of the nation.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vijaynagar EAC Chownin Maio, in the presence of the 10 Assam Rifles Deputy Commandant Major Aniket Pawar, and school alumnus Gankhum Ronrang.

VKV Principal Ravindran MV delivered the welcome address, highlighting the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in shaping disciplined, responsible, and patriotic youths.

A patriotic song presented by Class 9 girls filled the atmosphere with national pride. This was followed by a talk on the importance of the day by Ronrang, who emphasised Swami Vivekananda’s message of self-confidence, service, and character-building.

The programme also featured ‘Vivek Vani’, a thought-provoking speech delivered by Class 10 student Chow Sintaraja Moungkang, reflecting the values and vision of Swami Vivekananda.

The prize distribution ceremony for prajnya vikas, proficiency awards, and essay writing competition was conducted by the guests, encouraging academic excellence and holistic development among students.

Major Pawar in his address motivated the students to develop discipline, courage, and a spirit of service towards the nation, while Maio in his speech urged the students to imbibe Swami Vivekananda’s ideals and contribute meaningfully to society.

In Rono Hills, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi University Employees’ Association, organised a ‘Run for swadeshi’ to mark the National Youth Day.

The programme commenced with paying of floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda,followed by the 2-km mini-marathon, which saw the participation of students, and teaching and non-teaching staffs of the university.

Addressing the gathering, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof J Sahoo highlighted the objectives of the event, and emphasised the importance of “strengthening the nation’s economy through self-reliance approach,realising Swami Vivekananda’s vision of self-reliance.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin administered the swadeshi pledge, and urged the participants to “internalise Swami Vivekananda’s ideals by supporting local weavers, farmers, and artisans.”

He encouraged the youths to champion indigenous products and values, underscoring the message that national empowerment begins with individual commitment.

In the student male category, John Gyadi, Job Gyadi, and Lobsang Jimba secured the first, second, and third position, respectively, while Ngagam Yoka and Rina Taba stood first and second in the student female category.

In the non-teaching senior male category, Joram Har, Dinesh Rawat, and Sujeet Biswakarma bagged the first, second, and third prize, respectively. The teaching male category saw Lokpa Tamang clinching the first position, while Maga Neru secured the top spot in the teaching female category. The open category, marked by keen competition, witnessed Laba Sarkar, Rajen Mallik, and Baba Tamang finishing first, second, and third, respectively in the open male category, while Teli Yabang and Manjuri Handique were adjudged winner and runner-up in the open female category. (With inputs from DIPRO,DCM’s PR Cell and PTI)