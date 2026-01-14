JOTE, 13 Jam: A regional outreach programme of the National Space Science Symposium (NSSS) was conducted at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh, here on 12 January.

As part of its initiative, the NSSS is organising a series of regional outreach programmes across the Northeastern region to promote scientific awareness, student participation, and interaction with experts in space science and technology.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of students and faculty members, with around 70 students attending the event and 13 students presenting their research and ideas.

NIT Arunachal Director Prof Mohan V Aware, along with Registrar (i/c) Dr Rajen Pudur attended the programme, which was coordinated by Dean (Research & Consultancy) Dr Utpal Kumar Saha.

The technical session featured two invited talks by eminent scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its allied centres. Bengaluru (Karnataka)-based ISRO Directorate of Technology Development and Innovation’s Associate Director Dr Raghu Ningthoujam delivered a talk on ‘Indian space exploration programme: Excitement and opportunities’. The second talk, titled ‘Space technology applications for societal benefits’, was delivered by Umiam (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre scientist Dr Arup Borgohain.

The regional outreach programme is part of the NSSS, a prestigious biennial event organised by the ISRO since 1978.

The NSSS-2026 will feature six parallel scientific sessions covering space-based meteorology and oceanography, atmospheric dynamics and climate change, solar and planetary sciences, astronomy and astrophysics, enabling technologies for space exploration, and a dedicated student session.

The student-focused session aims to nurture young talent by providing graduate and postgraduate students an opportunity to present their research and interact with leading scientists.

As part of the regional outreach programme at the NIT, three students out of 13 presenters were selected to participate in the main NSSS-2026 events to be held at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong. These students will be sponsored by the NSSS organisers.