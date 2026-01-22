The BJP has made its financial strength known to the public after submitting its annual audit report to the Election Commission recently, revealing nearly Rs. 10,000 crore in cash and bank deposits.

The party recorded a net increase of Rs. 2,882.32 crore in its cash and deposits during 2024-25. According to the report, the BJP’s accounts for the year ending 31 March 2025 showed a general fund closing balance of Rs. 12,164 crore, compared to Rs. 9,169 crore in the previous year.

The general fund includes Rs. 9,996 crore in cash and bank deposits and Rs. 234.11 crore in loans and advances extended by the party. The party’s election expenditure accounted for 88.36 per cent of its total expenditure in 2024-25.

According to figures provided by PTI, of the total election expenditure of Rs. 3,335.36 crore incurred in 2024-25, the BJP spent Rs. 312.9 crore on providing financial assistance to its candidates and Rs. 583 crore on travel by aircraft and helicopters. A massive Rs. 1,125 crore was spent on media for advertisements and election propaganda. A close analysis of the spending pattern shows that the bulk of the party’s resources were channelled into propaganda, advertising, and support to its candidates, a strategy that appears to have paid rich dividends, making the party seem unshakable at the moment.

With such enormous financial resources, the party has further consolidated its position.

Voluntary contributions, too, have not been lacking in any way. Even if some of these contributions are claimed to be involuntary, during 2024-25 the BJP received voluntary donations amounting to Rs. 6,125 crore-almost double the amount it received in the previous year. Financially, the BJP is in a formidable position, and this is certain to have a significant impact on the outcomes of elections in the years to come.