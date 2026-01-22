ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh delegation led by chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain participated in India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) organised by Election Commission of India (ECI), in collaboration with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) and the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management.

Setting the thematic session on “Political Parties and Candidates” in motion at the conference, Sain provided a contextual overview and outlined the key aspects of the theme. He also moderated the remaining presentations, ensuring a smooth flow of discussions.

Anne Marel Linger, a member of the OKB, Suriname, delved into comparative perspectives on political party frameworks and candidate engagement in her jurisdiction, highlighting global best practices and lessons for emerging democracies.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University professor Nani Bath unpacked the intricacies of political parties in India. His analysis covered the historical evolution, organizational dynamics, and contemporary challenges faced by parties in India’s multiparty democratic context.

District election officer Vishakha Yadav shared enriching field experiences. She spoke about ground-level realities, challenges faced by political parties and candidates during elections in Arunachal Pradesh, and how election management systems adapt to local contexts across India.

The members of Team Arunachal Pradesh included joint chief electoral officer Liken Koyu, deputy chief electoral officer Shania Kayem Mize and legal counsel advocate Nani Anju.