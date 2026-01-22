NAMSAI, 21 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for an exciting blend of speed, culture, and adventure with the Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive 2026. Guided by the theme “Daring to Push Boundaries, Celebrating Culture,” the motorsports and cultural extravaganza aims to position the state as India’s next major destination for adventure tourism and motorsports.

The event runs from 22-23 January, 2026 and is organized by Adventure X-Fusion Tribe under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the governing body for motor sports. It is seamlessly integrated with the 10th Edition of the Pangsau Pass International Festival 2026, creating a unified platform that blends competitive motorsports with rich cultural traditions.

Sponsorship and support come from the department of tourism, government of Arunachal Pradesh, with corporate backing from JK Tyre Motorsports and institutional support from Assam Rifles.

Notable highlights include:

The Hill Climb – First of its kind in India. Flagged off from Hell Gate at Nampong on 22 January, 2026, the 11 km climb will push competitors to an elevation of 3,727 feet in minutes, culminating near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Tarmac Autocross – First of its kind in India: Scheduled for 23 January, 2026, in the heart of Namsai town, marking a historic milestone for motorsports in India.