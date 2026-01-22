RONO HILLS, 21 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Wednesday organized a seminar on intellectual property rights to create awareness about the significance of intellectual property in academia, administration, research, and society at large.

Participating in the seminar, RGU acting vice-chancellor prof. S.K Nayak underscored the critical role of patents and copyrights in the modern era. He noted that universities are no longer confined to knowledge dissemination alone, but are increasingly becoming hubs of innovation and intellectual wealth.

Prof. Nayak encouraged faculty members and research scholars to actively engage in research leading to patentable outcomes and to safeguard their intellectual contributions for societal and economic benefit.

Samprati Basant, founder and managing partner of Panasian IP Services, New Delhi, highlighted the fundamentals of intellectual property rights, including patents, copyrights, trademarks, and designs. Basant, who attended the seminar as resource person, emphasized the importance of protecting innovations, research outputs, and creative works, and elaborated on the processes involved in patent filing, technology transfer, and commercialization.

He also sensitized the participants to the growing relevance of intellectual property rights (IPR) in fostering innovation ecosystems, start-ups, and industry-academia collaboration.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam spoke on the importance of intellectual property rights in tribal society, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh.

He emphasized the need to protect traditional knowledge, indigenous practices, and bio-cultural resources from misappropriation, and stressed the role of IPR in ensuring recognition and benefit-sharing for tribal communities.

RGU’s IPR Cell chairman prof. Hui Tag elaborated on the rising necessity of IPR awareness, filing, and commercialization. He reaffirmed RGU’s commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation and intellectual integrity.

IQAC director prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee highlighted the role of quality assurance in research and innovation, and emphasized that awareness of IPR is integral to enhancing the quality and impact of academic output.

RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of institutional coordination in promoting IPR initiatives.

An interactive session was also held between participants and the resource person.

Faculty members, officers, non-teaching staff, and research scholars from various departments of the university participated in the seminar.

The seminar was convened, organized and coordinated by IQAC member Dr. Upamanyu Das, head of the ECE department and IQAC member Dr. Maibam Sanju Meetei, and IQAC member Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, respectively.