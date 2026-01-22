NAMSAI, 21 Jan: The 5th Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2026 began at Chongkham with participation of youths from 24 districts.

Sports & youth affairs minister Kento Jini, who inaugurated the 4 day event by lighting a lamp, encouraged the state’s youth to channel their energy in the right direction.

MLA Mutchu Mithi exhorted youths to stay away from drugs and become role models.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom spoke about the state’s rich cultural diversity, unity, and encouraged active youth participation.

Yuva Kriti stalls were also inaugurated.

Sports and youth affairs secretary Abu Tayeng, Namsai DC C.R Khampa, Lohit DC K.N Damo, youth affairs director Ramesh Linggi, sports director Tadar Appa, Chongkham ADC, Namsai SP, Namsai ZPC, Chongkham ZPM and HoDs attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)