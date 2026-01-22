ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Hollongi Village Segment I & II Land Affected Welfare Committee (HVLAWC) on Tuesday met the chief secretary and discussed the proposed aero city to be developed in the peripheral area of the airport at Hollongi.

HVLAWC chairman Tana Kaya Tara said that the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority (APAAPDA) issued a notification on 25 December, 2025, inviting claims and objections in writing from the affected landowners within 30 days regarding the proposed project.

Stating that the notification has been issued without the knowledge and consent of the public, the committee urged the chief secretary, who also is the chairman of the APAAPDA, to revoke the notification and issue it afresh giving another 30 days.

In this regard, the committee has also submitted a representation to the chief secretary.

Responding to the representation, the committee said, the chief secretary assured that a fresh notification would be issued giving 30 days for claims and objections from the affected landowners.

The committee also stated that the chief secretary agreed to conduct a workshop at Hollongi to provide detailed awareness about the proposed Town Planning Scheme (Development Scheme) at Hollongi.