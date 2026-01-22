BOLENG, 21 Jan: The three-day foundation-cum-functional training programme for newly elected Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and functionaries was launched by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) at the Community Block here in Siang district on Wednesday.

The programme aims to enhance the capacity, knowledge, and leadership skills of newly elected PRI representatives, enabling them to perform their roles effectively and contribute meaningfully to inclusive rural development.

In his inaugural address, Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu stressed the importance of Own Source Revenue (OSR) generation to meet urgent local development needs without solely depending on government funding.

The DC also encouraged women representatives, stating that a lack of formal education or being a woman should never be a barrier to participating in Gram Sabha meetings, decision-making, and the monitoring of schemes. He urged them to shoulder their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

Sharing his rich experience from his long association with rural development, Taggu said that learning is a continuous process and that age, position, or authority should never hinder one’s willingness to learn.

Describing PRIs as one of the most suitable platforms for continuous learning, especially with exposure to modern systems such as mobile monitoring systems, geo-tagging, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), PFMS, online audits, and other digital governance tools, he emphasised that no government scheme can be implemented without following proper procedures of planning, implementation, and monitoring.

While addressing the gathering, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Tamat Tatak expressed gratitude to the state government and SIRD&PR for selecting Siang district as the first district in the state to conduct this crucial capacity-building programme for newly elected PRI representatives.

He urged all participants to make the best use of this opportunity and build a strong foundation for effective governance and development during their five-year tenure.

SIRD&PR assistant director-cum-core faculty S. W. Bagang delivered a session on the overview and historical background of the Panchayati Raj system in India, including Arunachal Pradesh.

NIRD consultant Sijit Kundu spoke on the roles and responsibilities of PRIs in strengthening local self-governance and implementing development initiatives.

Representatives from the PHE department in Siang highlighted new initiatives aimed at ensuring water sufficiency in villages, while district nodal officer Jacop Siram addressed the participants on the first day of the training.

Newly elected Gram Panchayat chairpersons, Gram Panchayat members, PRI functionaries, and government officials were present at the programme.