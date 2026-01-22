Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The Jan Andolan Anti-Corruption Movement of Arunachal Pradesh (JAACMAP) on Wednesday carried out a protest march here, demanding public accountability, transparency, and a social audit of the state government and elected representatives.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accusing the Khandu government of practicing rampant and unmindful corruption.

“Why wouldn’t he be the richest chief minister in the country, since he is the contractor for major projects in the state?” said JAACMAP chairman Nabam Tagam.

The protest march began from Akashdeep and proceeded to the Tennis Court at IG Park. It was attended by hundreds of people from various walks of life. The protesters carried leaflets, posters, banners, and placards, raising slogans such as “We don’t want corruption” and “We want justice.”

Briefing the media, Tagam termed the protest rally a significant surge of public dissent against corruption. “We are demanding transparency, accountability, and a high-level probe into alleged institutionalized corruption within the state government and among elected leaders,” he said.

He further stated, “Our movement against corruption is not new; it has been a decades-long democratic movement. However, no strong action has been seen on the ground despite high-level corruption.”

The recent corruption case involving the Frontier Highway’s “Lada-Sarli stretch” is a glaring example, wherein a few people, including officials, have been arrested. “The investigation should be carried out in the best possible manner, or if there is any issue, it should be handed over to a central investigating agency,” he added.

He highlighted that rising corruption in Arunachal Pradesh is a serious issue. Several petitions and PILs have been filed in courts at various points in time, but to date, no strong action has been seen on the ground.

“We want the court of law to deliver a verdict based on the findings of the investigation conducted by the agency,” he said.

There have been several corruption cases, including those related to the PDS, the Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation scam, and the Frontier Highway Lada-Sarli land compensation issue. “We have submitted several representations and memoranda to the state and central governments, including to the Prime Minister, but no strong action has been taken to curb corruption; instead, it is increasing over time,” he alleged.

He urged citizens to fight back against corrupt officers, leaders, and practices, and to dismantle the corrupt system in the state. “I appeal to every citizen to overcome selfish interests and join hands to fight corruption in the larger interest of the state’s development.”