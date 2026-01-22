ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The eastern zonal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Kolkata has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged illegal road construction in environmentally sensitive catchment areas of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh, following a report published in a local daily last year.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr. Afroz Ahmad, examined the report of 22 April last year, which alleged that road construction activities were being carried out in sensitive catchment stretches between Ganga-Taipu and Ganga-Tago without proper environmental safeguards.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the tribunal observed that the presence of the state of Arunachal Pradesh through the principal secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change department, and the Public Works department through its secretary and commissioner, was necessary for effective adjudication.

Accordingly, both were impleaded as respondents No. 5 and 6 in the matter.

The tribunal directed all respondents to submit their replies within a month.

On an interlocutory application filed by S.D Loda and Techi Tat seeking to be impleaded as co-applicants, the bench clarified that since the case was initiated suo motu, co-applicant status could not be granted.

However, it allowed them to assist the tribunal by placing relevant materials on record and making oral submissions during the hearings.

The matter has been posted for further consideration on 27 March.

According to the news report, the alleged road construction had raised concerns among environmental observers and residents due to the fragile nature of the catchment areas involved.

The report highlighted fears of landslides, disruption of natural water flow and long-term ecological damage if such activities continue without statutory clearances.

The publication had also underscored the need for strict compliance with environmental norms in hill districts like Papum Pare, where unregulated infrastructure projects can have severe consequences. (PTI)