YACHULI, 21 Jan: The Keyi Panyor district administration conducted an awareness programme on ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha,’ a WhatsApp-based citizen service platform designed to simplify access to government services and strengthen last-mile service delivery, here on Tuesday.

During the programme, it was highlighted that full digital and online services have now been activated under the ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha,’ marking a significant shift to free and contact-less service delivery. Applicants are no longer required to visit offices for signature purposes, as digitally signed certificates are generated and made available for direct download after document verification, including for emergency requirements.

It was also clarified that no fees are charged for any online applications or forms, ensuring inclusive access for all citizens.

A live demonstration was conducted to familiarize participants with the step-by-step usage of the Suvidha WhatsApp service.

An interactive session was also held, during which queries related to verification procedures, certification, and service delivery were addressed by the deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner, and circle officer.

Suvidha information pamphlets were distributed to all participants.

The programme was attended by around 100 participants, including ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and representatives of market associations.