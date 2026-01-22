Staff Reporter

ZIRO, 21 Jan: The Lower Subansiri unit of the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan has called for a 24-hour bandh from Wednesday, 5 am, till Thursday, 5 am to press a single-point demand for the demolition of two masjids (mosques) located at Sululya, Old Ziro, and Pare-Ami in Hapoli, which the Andolan team has identified as illegal.

Two members of the district Andolan unit, identified as Bullo Tacho and Kuru Kena, both in their late 20s, were detained by the police on Wednesday morning near the SSB gate area while allegedly burning tyres on the road, informed SP Lower Subansiri, Keni Bagra.

The SP stated that the bandh is in progress and that people across the Ziro Valley (Lower Subansiri) are cooperating, as evident from reduced vehicular movement and the complete shutdown of shops.

However, he clarified that there are no restrictions on inter-district travel to areas such as Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey.

Speaking to this daily, general secretary of the central unit of the ST Bachao Andolan and chairman of the Lower Subansiri district unit, Millo Ambo, alleged complete negligence on the part of the deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri in addressing the issue in a timely manner.

“The departmental enquiry conducted on the two identified illegal masjids was carried out in a very casual manner,” he said.

Ambo stated that a seven-day ultimatum had already been served to the district administration on 14 January for the 24-hour bandh call, demanding the demolition of the two masjids.

“We have reached a stage where a bandh call had to be enforced due to the district administration’s negligence and weakness. We have already protested for sealing the structures, and this bandh is for the demolition of the illegally constructed mosques. Our protest will continue until our demands are fulfilled,” Ambo said on Tuesday evening ahead of the bandh.

Ambo also provided an update on the Old Ziro mosque, stating that after discussions with the committee members and the land owner, they have been assured that the ‘illegally identified’ masjid will be demolished within two days.

The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) also expressed solidarity with the Lower Subansiri ST Bachao Andolan and was present during the bandh.

The bandh was joined by the Bamin Michi Youth Association, Siiro Youth Association, Apatani Youth Association (AYA), and others.