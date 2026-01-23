ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: The executive committee members of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) have unanimously selected Dr Mohesh Chai as the working president of the ASBA.

Dr Chai has served as vice president of the ASBA.

The executive committee members welcomed Dr Chai at the ASBA head office here on Thursday. ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago expressed confidence that badminton would touch new heights across the state under the leadership of Dr Chai.

Laa Talar, international ace shuttler of the state, felicitated Dr Chai on being appointed as the working president of the ASBA.

“I am honoured to assume the position of working president of the Arunachal State Badminton Association. I look forward to working with the team to promote badminton in Arunachal Pradesh and support our players in achieving excellence,” Dr Chai said.