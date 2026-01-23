TORU, 22 Jan: A total of 891 beneficiaries were covered under a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here by the Papum Pare district administration on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by newly elected Toru ZPMTana Tuma Tara. The overall conduct of the camp was supervised by Toru CO Toru Fema Taku.

The camp witnessed the participation of multiple departments, including food and civil supplies, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, and women and child development, besides the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, the statistical and economic department, medical department, and the district administration.

During the camp, the district administration issued 463 government certificates, comprising 102 permanent resident certificates, 70 birth certificates, 278 scheduled tribe certificates, and 13 income certificates.

The medical department conducted non-communicable disease screenings for 91 individuals, while 50 Aadhaarupdation and new registrations were also carried out during the camp.

Under animal welfare services, the animal husbandry and veterinary department administered anti-rabies vaccines, provided food supplements, scabies treatmentand deworming, and distributed liver tonic and antimicrobial ointments for the benefit of 40 animals.

The agriculture department distributed seeds to 29 beneficiaries, supporting agricultural activities in the area. (DIPRO)