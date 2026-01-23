[ Prem Chetry ]

KATHMANDU/BOMDILA , 22 Jan: A four-day in-person gathering and annual general meeting of the Ranger Federation of Asia (RFA) and the International Ranger Federation’s (IRF) member associations concluded on Thursday in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The meeting brought together ranger associations from across Asia, including Mongolia, Pakistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan, Indonesia, and host country Nepal. The event was hosted by the South Asian Wildlife Enforcement Network and the WWF.

RFA president Bunty Tao, who serves as a range forest officer at the Kamlang tiger reserve in Lohit district, represented India along with three other rangers from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Tao, the first elected president of the RFA, representing 22 Asian nations, said that the meeting delved into key issues, including conservation, the wellbeing of women rangers, and the working conditions of rangers.

The organisation urged the International Labour Organisation to “recognise rangers as a profession and as first responders to natural disasters.”

The participants connected, learned, and shared experiences on the vital work rangers are carrying out across the region, alongside leaders from the RFA and IRF. The gathering also provided space to openly discuss shared challenges and reaffirm a collective commitment to making Asia a safer, more supportive, and inclusive region for rangers, who protect unique wildlife and ecosystems and serve as first responders to climate-related crises.