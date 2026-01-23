ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Thursday underscored the historical, strategic and tourism significance of Pangsau Pass during his visit to the iconic India-Myanmar border landmark in Changlang district of the state.

Calling it a “gateway between India and Myanmar,” Sona said the pass embodies a rare confluence of history, culture and frontier heritage, with strong potential to emerge as a hub for border tourism and cultural exchange.

“Visited the iconic Pangsau Pass, a place of immense historical and strategic significance, and one of Arunachal Pradesh’ most remarkable border landmarks,” Sona said in a post on X.

Standing at this gateway between India and Myanmar, one truly feels the spirit of connection between nations, cultures and histories, the minister said.

Highlighting its legacy, the minister said the pass is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and carries the legacy of the historic Stillwell Road, adding that it remains a symbol of resilience, friendship and frontier heritage.

Emphasising future prospects, Sona observed that with its unique location and unmatched natural beauty, Pangsau Pass holds immense potential to emerge as a major destination for border tourism and cultural exchange.

On Wednesday, Sona attended the Pangsau Pass International Festival in Nampong, which began on 20 January, describing the event as a vibrant showcase of the state’s cultural diversity.

“Delighted to attend the Pangsau Pass International Festival 2026 at Nampong, a vibrant celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and the unique spirit of our border region,” he said in another social media post.

Praising the performances, Sona said the festival beautifully showcased the traditions, colours and rhythms of the diverse communities through captivating cultural performances by various troupes.

He said the event stands as a proud platform that strengthens unity and promotes local identity, and extended best wishes for the continued success of the festival.

The Pangsau Pass International Festival is held annually near the historic mountain pass to celebrate cross-border ties, indigenous traditions and local livelihoods.

The pass, famed as the eastern gateway of the World War II-era Stillwell Road, has long served as a strategic corridor linking India and Myanmar, symbolising historical cooperation while offering fresh opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange and people-to-people connectivity. (PTI)