ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Basant Panchami, describing the festival as a time of new beginnings, clarity of thought and renewed hope.

In a social media message, the chief minister said, “On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, may the gentle arrival of spring bring new beginnings, clarity of thought, and renewed hope in our lives.”

Emphasising the spiritual and intellectual significance of the day, Khandu said that the sacred day, dedicated to goddess Saraswati, reminds people of the eternal power of knowledge, wisdom, learning, and creativity.

He called upon people to seek divine guidance in their daily lives.

“May her blessings illuminate our minds, guide our actions, and inspire us to walk the path of truth and righteousness,” the chief minister said, underlining the importance of learning, ethical values and creativity in building a progressive and harmonious society.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed his greetings on the occasion.

“My heartfelt greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami,” Mein said in a post on X.

“May this sacred day, dedicated to Maa Saraswati, herald the arrival of spring, filling our lives with knowledge, wisdom and renewed commitment to learning and excellence,” the deputy chief minister said, highlighting the essence of the festival.

He further wished for peace, prosperity, and a joyful Vasant Panchami.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of spring and is dedicated to goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music and arts.

Observed across the country with prayers and cultural traditions, the festival symbolises learning, creativity and the renewal of life, inspiring people to begin new pursuits and embrace the values of education and enlightenment. (PTI)