ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Three young competitors from Arunachal Pradesh secured podium finishes at the India Skills 2025-26 Northeast Regional Competition held at the Gauhati University and the Assam Downtown University campuses in Assam from 19 to 22 January.

Narang Tailyang won the silver medal in the cooking trade competition, along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000;Nemcha Janpi won the bronze medal in floristry, with a cash prize of Rs 25,000; and Maga Rina won a medallion of excellence in restaurant service.

Narang Tailyang hails from Lower Subansiri, Nemcha Janpi from Tirap, and Maga Rina from Kamle.

Tailyang will represent the state at the national skill competition to be held in Delhi in April. Tailyang has become the first competitor from Arunachal to qualify for the India Skills National Competition where regional champions from across India will compete for a place at the World Skills Competition to be held in Shanghai.

The event marked the first regional round of the ongoing India Skills Competition and saw 162 candidates from across eight Northeastern states competing across 26 skills.

The delegation was led by Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (DSDE) Deputy Director Gyati Kacho, accompanied by Mind Phoenix Advisory Services LLP founding partner Kaustav Nath, and DSDE consultant Bharat Jain.

Following the medal distribution ceremony, Tailyang said, “Qualification does not hold much significance but passion does in such competition. Coming from a region where formal culinary institutes are limited, my interest in cooking developed informally at home,before India Skills Competition offered me a structured pathway to display my skills. The platform provided me my first exposure to receive professional mentorship and assessment against national and international standards.”

The winner trio thanked the DSDE for sponsoring their training, mentorship with Mind Phoenix Advisory Services, and for providing other logistics for the competition.

Congratulating the medal winners, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Secretary Bullo Mamu said: “The youths of Arunachal Pradesh possess immense talent and potential. It is the responsibility of the department and the elders to nurture this talent and provide them with the platforms to perform and showcase their abilities. I wish them all the best, particularly for the nationals.”