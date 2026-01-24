[ Pisi Zauing ]

VIJAYNAGAR, 23 Jan: The people of Vijaynagar circle in Changlang district continue to face severe hardship owing to the absence of reliable mobile network services in the valley.

Despite being a circle administrative headquarters, Vijaynagar remains cut off from basic mobile communication facilities in an era when digital connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

The situation has caused deep resentment and frustration among residents, students, government employees, traders, and villagers.

Airtel, the country’s largest telecommunications company, installed a mobile tower in Daragaon village, raising hopes among the public that the long-awaited network services would soon become operational. However, nearly two years after the installation, the service is yet to be commissioned, with no clear explanation or timeline provided to the public.

The silence surrounding the delay has only added to public anger and uncertainty.

On the other hand, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited [BSNL] also has a tower standing high in Vijaynagar township area, but only a small auxiliary tower is currently functional, providing extremely weak and unreliable signals.

Residents complain that the limited coverage barely supports voice calls, while internet services are almost nonexistent. In emergency situations, people forced to travel to Miao just to make a phone call.

The Miao-Vijaynagar road, which was made functional in 2020, had solved the major surface communication challenge and was widely welcomed as a milestone for the region. At that point of time, the improved road connectivity boosted expectations that digital and telecommunication services would naturally follow.

Unfortunately, the absence of mobile services has now emerged as a major bottleneck, hindering administrative work, healthcare coordination, education, banking, online services, and emergency response.

Local residents question why Vijaynagar, despite being the easternmost circle administrative headquarters, continues to remain neglected in terms of essential infrastructure.

“Is geographical remoteness a reason to deny us basic services?” asked a resident, adding that development should reach the last village, not stop halfway.

The issue also raises concerns for government employees posted in the circle, who struggle to perform official duties without stable communication. Students are deprived of digital learning opportunities, while traders and farmers are unable to access online markets, payments, and government schemes, among others.

The public is now demanding clear answers from the state government, the administration and the departments concerned as to when Airtel will start its services and when the BSNL will upgrade its existing infrastructure to provide adequate coverage.

The people of Vijaynagar valley have placed the full weight of their trust on Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Bhagat Chetry to secure a lasting solution to the issue. Empowered by a clear public mandate, the ZPM has been authorised to take up the matter strongly with the state government, the district administration, and the departments concerned, and to demand immediate and accountable action.

The public has made it clear that any further delay or indifference will no longer be tolerated. “If the problem is not resolved within the shortest possible time, we will have no option but to launch an indefinite democratic movement against those responsible for neglecting and taking us for granted,” a youth leader said.