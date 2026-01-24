ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: A delegation of the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), led by its president Taba Tedir, met with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini on Friday and discussed various issues for the development of sports in the state.

The discussions revolved around the 5th Arunachal State Games 2026; 2nd Sansad Khel Spardha 2026; hosting of Northeast Games 2026; establishment of a multipurpose sports facility at Itanagar Mudda Happa, ICR; amendment of guidelines under the ‘meritorious sports scheme’; and introduction of the Arunachal Sports Recognition and Registration Bill, 2026.

The AOA presented reports of the 4th Arunachal State Games and the 1st Sansad Khel Spardha 2023, along with its four-year activity report (2021-2025).

The delegation also sought establishment of an Arunachal Olympic Bhavan and formulation of an Olympic Mission.

Jini assured the delegation of government support and called for teamwork.

Tedir highlighted Arunachal’s potential to host the 4th North East Games 2026, citing the state’s second rank in the 38th National Games, informed AOA general secretary Bamang Tago.