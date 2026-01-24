[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Jan: Senior officials of M/s Woodhill Shivam, the main contractor for Package B (Papu Nallah-Nirjuli stretch) of the four-lane highway, failed to appear for a hearing on Thursday in connection with a PIL filed by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona at the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court regarding the delay in completion of the project.

On 24 December last year, the high court had directed the contractor’s officials to personally appear before the court on 22 January and place on record details regarding the deployment of manpower, machinery, and equipment at the project site.

On Thursday, when the court assembled for the hearing, it was informed through their counsel that SK Khare, vice president, and Sunil Agarwal, director, could not appear in person. Although it was stated that Khare was unable to attend due to ill health, no medical certificate was produced to substantiate the claim. On the other hand, Agarwal cited involvement in an accident as the reason for his absence and submitted a medical report. The PIL will next be heard on 11 February.

Earlier, on 24 December, the high court had made it clear that no extension beyond 31 July, 2026 would be granted to the contractor for completion of the work.

The slow progress of work on the Papu Nallah-Nirjuli stretch of the four-lane highway compelled advocates Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona to file the PIL, alleging that the project has missed its deadline and seeking the high court’s intervention to expedite its completion.

However, as per records, it appears unlikely that the work can be completed within the stipulated deadline. The original deadline for completion was 7 December, 2024, but an extension was granted to the contractor until 31 July, 2026.

The sanctioned cost of the 11.3-km project is Rs 496.4 crore, while the work was awarded for Rs 341.72 crore. Out of a total of 149 pier shafts for the flyover, foundations for only 87 piers have been completed so far, with 62 remaining. Of the four minor bridges, two have been completed – one at Papu Nallah and another at Lagun bridge. However, the remaining two minor bridges at Kankar Nallah and Nirjuli are incomplete. The major bridge at Barapani is also incomplete.

Regarding drainage construction, records show that,out of the total 18 km of drains, 12 km have been completed, while 6 km remain unfinished. The project’s overall physical progress stands at 48.67 percent, while its financial progress is 45.94 percent (Rs 165,82,93,114).

The inordinate delay in completing Package B has caused immense hardship to residents. Despite it being the working season, the contractor has failed to deploy adequate manpower and machinery at the site.

“The court should take appropriate action and penalise the contractor for the delay tactics being adopted. They are simply buying time, and we, the citizens, are at the receiving end,” said a resident of Naharlagun.