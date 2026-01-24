PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: East Siang district observed the National Voters’ Day (NVD) on Friday with ADC Pebika Lego administering the voters’ pledge to the citizens on the theme ‘My vote, my India: Citizens at the heart of democracy’.

The voters pledged to uphold the democratic traditions of the country and exercise their voting rights.

Officials and staff of government departments in the district headquarters, subdivisions and circles, besides members of the BPGH, the government polytechnic college, and other educational institutions also observed the NVD. (DIPRO)