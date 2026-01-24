YINGKIONG, 23 Jan: In order to raise awareness on labour laws and welfare benefits, the Upper Siang district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), Itanagar, organised an awareness camp for labourers of Upper Siang district here on Friday.

The programme was attended by Deputy CommissionerTalo Jerang, APB&OCWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam, and ZPC Api Kombo, along with office bearers and members of the AAPLU from the state, district, and block levels.

During the programme, the labourers were sensitised to various labour welfare schemes available with the board. They were also advised to perform their duties sincerely and responsibly, strictly adhere to duty hours, and maintain discipline at the workplace.

Labour union members were urged to properly sensitise workers and make them aware of their rights, duties, and responsibilities. The importance of skill development, along with encouragement to registerwith the welfare board to avail of entitled benefits was strongly emphasised by the speakers.

Earlier, AAPLU general secretary Dungge Apanghighlighted the objectives of the awareness camp and stressed the role of the union in safeguarding workers’ welfare.

During the event, kitchen sets were distributed free of cost to the registered labourers of Yingkiong as part of the welfare initiative. (DIPRO)