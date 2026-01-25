ANINI, 24 Jan: The Dibang Valley tourism department, in collaboration with the district administration and the Biodiversity & Tourism Management Society (BTMS) celebrated the National Tourism Day on Saturday, during which 79 nature guides received their certification.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Mopi Mihu noted the exponential growth of tourism in Dibang Valley over the past six years, and emphasised that this progress marks only the beginning. He highlighted that tourist guides are key assets, and stressed the importance of professionalism, behavioural excellence, proper waste management, benchmarking of taxi fares, and continuous training programmes.

He also underscored the need for nature conservation, hospitality infrastructure development, horticulture integration, and self-reliance among local communities.

BTMS chairman Theko Tayu highlighted the importance of balancing tourism growth with environmental conservation and community participation.

An interactive session with tourism stakeholders brought forward key concerns and suggestions, including guide fee rationalisation, delays in DDUSY loan processing, traffic congestion within Anini township, beautification initiatives, plastic-free tourism practices, waste management measures, drainage maintenance, and improved coordination with law enforcement agencies for tourist facilitation.

The stakeholders also proposed mandatory distribution of garbage bags by homestays and hotels, and strengthening permissions for guides through coordination with the ITBP.

Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak remarked on Dibang Valley’s transformation from a remote destination to an emerging tourism hub, and stressed the need for collective efforts, hospitality, patience, and professionalism. He underlined the importance of training programmes, standardised eligibility criteria for tourist guides, plastic-free district initiatives, effective waste management systems, including material recovery facilities, and enhanced tourist-police coordination, including PAP-related facilitation.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sadhu Mihu commended the tireless efforts of the tourism stakeholders in shaping Dibang Valley as a responsible tourism destination, and encouraged continued cooperation among all stakeholders.

District Tourism Officer Lamwang Aran also spoke.

Identity cards were distributed among the 79 nature guides, formalising their role in tourism services, and using the services of certified guides was made compulsory for all visitors to ensure safety, service quality, and responsible tourism practices.

The programme was attended also by ZPM Siyo Miwu, gram panchayat members, and tourism stakeholders. (DIPRO)