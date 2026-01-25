NEW DELHI, 24 Jan: Former Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Tai Tagak highlighted the unsung warriors of Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeast states who resisted colonial rulers and were martyred during the freedom movement, during a Parakram Samman ceremony held here on Friday.

The ceremony was organised by the Parakram Foundation at the computer science auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru University on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. The Parakram Foundation is working to spread the ideals and thoughts of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose throughout the world.

Addressing the gathering, Tagak said that Arunachal is a full-fledged state of the Indian union. “Every Arunachalee is a hardcore patriot and proud of being Indians,” he said.

However, he said, “reported Chinese claims, and harassment of the people of the state from time to time remain serious concerns. It is high time that the Government of India took up strong and necessary steps to resolve the matter to ensure peace and tranquility.”

He further said that unchecked influx of illegal Bangladeshis via Assam is becoming a major problem in the strategic Himalayan state, effecting drastic change in demography and involving illegal activities, “even brainwashing our innocent youths, creating law and order situations and safety concerns of the state.”

He said, “We need to address this before it is too late.”

During the event, the Parakram Foundation presented the Parakram Samman 2025 to Payal Nag, India’s first para-archer (a person without both arms and legs), who won a silver medal at the Khelo India Games. Her coach, Kuldeep Vedwan, was also honoured. His tireless efforts and guidance have given India archers like Sheetal Devi, Vikas Kumar, and Payal Nag.

Vidya Bharati Northeast Regional Organisation minister Dr Pawan Tiwari handed over certificates of honour on behalf of the Parakram Foundation and wished them success in their future lives.

In his address, National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo asked everyone to learn three things from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s life – leadership, sacrifice, and bravery.

Kanoongo said that Netaji remains a popular figure, led the nation, and relinquished the position of Congress president before independence. After independence, he also relinquished his fame. “We should consider such a great freedom fighter as our role model,” he said.

Parakram Foundation president Shrikant Namdev spoke on the activities of the foundation.

A host of other dignitaries, including Vidya Bharati Northeast region secretary Jagadindra Roy Choudhury, Central Sanskrit University Delhi Assistant Professor Dr Yogendra Bhardwaj, who is also national convener of the Parakram Foundation, and Chandrika Bose, a descendant of Netaji, also spoke on the occasion.

The 2025 issue of the magazine Parakram Sandesh, published by the Parakram Foundation, was also released during the award-giving ceremony.

Earlier, the event began with ceremonial Vedic invocation and tribute to the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.