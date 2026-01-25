MIGGING, 24 Jan: A total of 15 government departments participated in a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp held at Migging village in Upper Siang district, and extended government service and benefits under various welfare schemes to hundreds of villagers on Friday.

The camp, which was organised by the district administration and aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Arunachal, was inaugurated by Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, in the presence of the Tuting ADC and other government officials, PRI leaders, gaon buras, and local villagers. (DIPRO)