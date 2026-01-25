BOMDILA, 24 Jan: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering flagged off a mobile library here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The MLA expressed appreciation for Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar for the noble initiative, and lauded the NEEPCO for sponsoring the project under is CSR initiative.

He advised that the mobile library should cover all schools of the district, and encouraged students to develop the reading habit.

The DC said that the objective of the mobile library is to promote the reading habit and inculcate a love for books among students. She informed that the mobile library will cover all subdivisions, especially schools, of the district, and will also participate in outreach programmes such as Seva Aapke Dwar to spread reading awareness.

Representatives of the NEEPCO, the West Kameng SP, HoDs, students, and officials were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)