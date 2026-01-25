UP plays decisive role in India’s progress: CM

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The Lok Bhavan here celebrated Uttar Pradesh Diwas on Saturday with the people of Uttar Pradesh residing in the state.

Governor KT Parnaik, who attended the event along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, conveyed good wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially those living and working in Arunachal Pradesh in various professions and business sectors.

He also conveyed appreciation and gratitude for their valuable contributions to the state’s growth, development, and social fabric on behalf of the people of Arunachal.

Reflecting on the rich legacy of Uttar Pradesh, the governor highlighted Uttar Pradesh’ profound contributions through its cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and revolutionary spirit, which played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a dynamic centre of development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emerging as a major hub of information technology, a cradle of spirituality, and one of the most sought-after destinations for pilgrims and visitors alike, symbolising India’s journey of progress rooted in tradition,” the governor said.

Commending the enthusiastic participation of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the local community, Parnaik observed that such celebrations, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are playing a vital role in strengthening the spirit of unity, oneness, and national integration.

The celebration unfolded as a joyful confluence of cultures, reflecting India’s unity in diversity and nurturing a spirit of shared belonging and harmony. The cultural performances added vibrancy to the occasion, with members of the Uttar Pradesh community presenting traditional items, while Arunachalee children delighted the audience with graceful folk dances of Uttar Pradesh, symbolising cultural exchange and mutual respect.

The highlights of the programme included a patriotic dance by the special children of K Blooming, a poem recital by Shashwat Maurya, a solo folk dance by Akshita, and a Kathak performance by Techi Ajum, a student of Nrityangan Dance and Music Academy, Itanagar.

The programme was further enriched by energetic patriotic and Bhojpuri dances presented by the students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu, and a devotional kirtan by Sachindir Kr Maharaj and team.

The students of High Cross Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, attended the programme as special guests of the governor. The governor and his wife later interacted with the students over high tea. (Lok Bhavan)