BOMDILA, 24 Jan: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering inaugurated a crèche named ‘Tara’s Nest – Where Little Ones Play, Learn and Grow’ here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The crèche has been set up to provide a safe, secure, and well-equipped facility for working women and their children, offering essential amenities for children to play, rest, and eat.

Tsering lauded Deputy Commissioner, Akriti Sagar for her innovative initiative in establishing the crèche. “Such facilities are extremely essential for working women with infants,” he said, and emphasised that similar arrangements should be made in every office and institution.

He further advised the DC to set up crèche facilities in ADC offices, as well.

Tsering also interacted with the children and cut a cake to mark the National Girl Child Day at the crèche.

The crèche has been established near the DC office, exclusively for working women and their children. It is equipped with learning toys, play areas, sleeping beds, hygienic bathrooms, and a kitchen.

The facility will remain open from Monday to Saturday for children up to 12 years of age. The nominal monthly user charges will be charged as per National Creche Scheme guidelines.

The West Kameng SP, administrative officers, HoDs, teachers, students, and other officials were present during the inauguration. (DIPRO)