PASIGHAT, 25 Jan: A free health camp was organised by the Siang Trust at Ledum village in Ruksin subdivision of East Siang district on Sunday.

A total of 120 patients, including senior citizens, were offered free health check-up, including pressure and sugar test, by a team of doctors led by medicine specialist Dr Nyaru Kadu and child specialist Dr Nini Kadu.

Medicines were distributed free of cost during the camp.

President of Siang Trust Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao (Rtd) along with Trust members were also present during the camp.

GBs, the village secretary and elders of Ledum and nearby villages extended cooperation for smooth conduct of the camp. (DIPRO)