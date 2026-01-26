YINGKIONG, 25 Jan: A three-day training and input distribution programme was organised jointly by Geku (U/Siang)-based KVK and Mau (UP)-based National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM) at Komkar and Yingkiong from 23 January.

NBAIM senior scientist Dr Vellaichamy Mageshwaram imparted hands-on training, and highlighted the role of beneficial microorganisms in enhancing crop productivity and promoting sustainable farming.

The programme witnessed active participation of farmers.