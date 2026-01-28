Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Forum (AFTF), a regional political party of the state, has sought scrapping of the 80:20 ratio and demanded compulsory production of ST and PR certificates for the recruitments conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, AFTF chairman Tadak Nalo said that the current 80:20 ratio in the state civil services examination and the APSSB is outdated.

Nalo said that, before 1991, the ratio in the state civil service examinations was 50:50, and that during that time the literacy rate of the state’s population was less than 30 percent and there were numerous government jobs available then, but less educated candidates.

“Today, every household has at least two unemployed persons, and every year, approximately around 10,000 APST graduates are passing out, and today, in the present scenario, we have many educated youths/candidates but no available post,” he said.

Nalo presented a comparison with states like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam, where the eligibility criteria include having a domicile certificate of the particular state.

The AFTF will organise a ‘signature campaign-cum-awareness programme’ on Wednesday for those who are endorsing the scrapping of the 80:20 ratio in the APPSC and the APSSB, beginning the first phase of its movement.

The first phase will start from the ICR and will shift to other districts, Nalo informed.

The signature campaign will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.

Nalo, the former vice chairman of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, which had been formed to address the APPSC fiasco, appreciated the state government for recognising late Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower of the 2022 AE paper leakage issue, with the state gold medal (posthumously) on Republic Day, saying “better late than never.”

He, however, said it was too early for the state government to award the APPSC after “various anomalies in the commission.”