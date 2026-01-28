CHANGLANG, 27 Jan: The 4th Assam Rifles'(AR) camp in Ranglom village in Changlang district was attacked on the morning of 26 January by the NSCN/GPRN (YA) insurgent group.

The attack took place at around 8 am.

Villagers informed that for almost an hour they heard heavy firing and explosions near the camp. They further stated that the Assam Rifles, following the incident, detained two persons from the village for questioning but released both of them in the evening.

A police team also reached the village for investigation.

The NSCN/GPRN (YA) in a press statement on the same day took responsibility for the attack on the AR camp.

However, no details are available regarding the number of casualties, if any, in the incident.

This is the second such attack on an Assam Rifles camp within a period of three months. On 16 October last year, suspected ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-KYA) insurgent groups had launched a joint attack on the Assam Rifles camp near Hatman village in Manmao circle of Changlang district, in which four Assam Rifles personnel were injured.