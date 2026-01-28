ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Dr Taba Nitin, a resident of Rono village, Doimukh, has attained the status of superspecialist in head and neck oncology.

This achievement is a historic first, as he is the first member of the Nyishi community and only the second person from Arunachal Pradesh to hold this high-level specialisation.

Following his master of surgery in ENT, Dr Nitin completed an advanced post-MS fellowship at the State Cancer Institute, GMCH, Guwahati. His expertise now provides a vital bridge between complex ENT surgeries and advanced cancer care, a service that is urgently needed in the region.