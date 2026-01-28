Staff Reporter

DELHI, 27 Jan: Arunachalee Naik Kadaohum Bellai was among the 44 Sena Medal (Gallantry) recipients announced during the 77th Republic Day celebration.

Bellai was chosen for the Sena Medal in the gallantry category for his exemplary role during Operation Nadar on 15 May, 2025, carried out by the 42 Rashtriya Rifles in Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir. He was then posted as a sepoy with the 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) under the Bravo Company in Tral.

He was assigned the role of a leading guide of a team to launch the operation. It is said that, in the wee hour of 3 am, the operation was launched from the company to the operational area.

Naik Bellai was instructed to lead the team up to the operational area and cordon off the area. Successfully, the areas were cordoned off and three terrorists were neutralised without any casualty to the RR team.

For the exceptional role he played in Operation Nadar, Bellai had been nominated for the Sena Medal (Gallantry).

Bellai was born to Basamlum Bellai and Adega Tindya on 5 April, 1993 in Tapang village in remote Goiliang circle of Anjaw district. Presently, his entire family has shifted to Bedagam village in Sunpura circle of Lohit district.

He completed is 10th standard education from the Government Secondary School in Loiliang in Lohit district. He joined the Indian Army on 18 March, 2013, in the Assam Regiment.

He underwent training at the Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong, Meghalaya, and was posted to the 17th Assam Regiment.

He was posted to the 42 RR in Tral from 6 December, 2022 to 27 August, 2025.

Prior to this posting, he had served as a physical training instructor at the Assam Regimental Training Centre in Shillong.

“Every Army man dreams of bringing medals for their unit and the country. I was so motivated when my name was mentioned among the 44 Sena Medal recipients announced during Republic Day” said an elated Bellai.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Bellai for making the country and the state proud. “Your bravery, dedication, and selfless service to the nation make us immensely proud. You have brought honour not only to your family and regiment, but to Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation,” said the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated Bellai on being chosen for the Sena Medal. “His exemplary courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the nation embody the finest traditions of the Indian Army and inspire our youths. We salute his valour and service to the motherland,” the DCM said.