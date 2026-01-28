[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 27 Jan: Rantan Subba, who received a commendation certificate from the general administration of Rupa subdivision, was felicitated by the All West Kameng Gorkha Youth Welfare Association (AWKGYWA) here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Subba, a manager at the SBI Rupa branch, is widely known for his philanthropic work and generosity in action. He was awarded the commendation certificate on the occasion of Republic Day in recognition of his humanitarian efforts and contributions toward the underprivileged.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba said, “We are equally responsible for the wellbeing of our community. Miseries cannot be completely wiped out, but what is the use of the resources we have if they cannot help others?”

“I believe I have not done anything exceptional. I only did what I felt could bring some relief to others. I shall continue my service whenever there is a need,” he added.

“He is a man of hope and compassion for many destitute, sick, and economically deprived people. He is a source of hope who brings smiles to numerous families and inspires many of us,” said AWKGYWApresident Raj Ghemiray.

Meanwhile, All West Kameng Tamang Society president Nima Syangbo Tamang lauded Subba’s humanitarian nature, and said that not everyone possesses such dedication to society. He described Subba as a true example of a man devoted to social causes.

Earlier, congratulating Subba, AWKGYWA general secretary Phurpa Syangpa expressed gratitude for his humanitarian contributions, saying that they are proud to have such a person among them – one who not only inspires people but also exemplifies the true meaning of living for one another.

By mobilising community resources, Subba has inspired many, particularly in the case of two young boys who were orphaned after losing their mother at a tender age, followed by the tragic death of their father due to a wild elephant attack. Subba contributed from his own resources and mobilised donations to enrol the children at a government residential school in Jigaon, and later in Singchung, where the two brothers are currently studying at the Government Higher Secondary School, Singchung.

For this initiative, Subba was also honoured by the Jigaon-based NGO Zagang Depga.

Through his philanthropic acts and mobilisation of community resources, Subba has helped save many lives, including those of a Stage IV cancer patient and individuals suffering from liver, kidney, and other serious ailments. He has also consistently been among the first to reach out to fire and landslide victims with relief assistance.